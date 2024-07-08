President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended and redesignated a so-called “temporary” amnesty to 4,000 Yemeni nationals living in the United States, ensuring they are not deported and can hold American jobs.

On Monday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the extension and redesignation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for thousands of Yemeni nationals in the United States who would otherwise be eligible for deportation.

Yemen nationals with TPS will be able to remain in the United States and hold American jobs through March 2026 as long as they claim that they were in the country as of early July of this year.

“The steps the Department of Homeland Security has taken today will allow certain Yemenis currently residing in the United States to remain and work here until conditions in their home country improve,” Mayorkas said in a statement.

In addition, Mayorkas announced so-called “Special Student Relief” for Yemeni nationals who are in the United States on F-1 student visas, which will allow them to “request employment authorization, work an increased number of hours while school is in session, and reduce their course load while continuing to maintain F-1 status through the TPS designation period.”

Though meant to be temporary, Yemen was designated for TPS in 2015 by the Obama administration, and that was extended most recently in 2021 by the Biden administration.

TPS was first created under the Immigration Act of 1990 and prevents federal immigration officials from deporting people from countries that are designated as experiencing famine, war, or natural disasters.

Since the Clinton administration, TPS has been transformed into a de facto amnesty program, as the Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump, and now Biden administrations have continuously renewed the program for a variety of countries.

Today, nearly 900,000 foreign nationals in the U.S. are shielded from deportation after having secured TPS. The vast majority are from Venezuela, Haiti, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ukraine.

