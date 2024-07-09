Dr. McCullough’s Latest Bird Flu Update: Knowledge Is Power

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

Last week, Dr. Peter McCullough released an update on where we stand with the bird flu (H5N1), where this is heading, and what individuals can do to stay safe and informed.

First, Dr. McCullough believes that the mass destruction of livestock to “eradicate” the virus is “futile” and will only work to harm our food supply – not end the spread of bird flu.

Second, Dr. McCullough believes that the rapid spread of bird flu to migratory birds and mammals could be the result of gain-of-function research and a lab leak. Such a scenario sounds eerily similar to claims about COVID-19.

Third, Dr. McCullough believes that the fearmongering around the bird flu promoted by the mainstream media could be part of a push for a mass vaccination of animals and humans, which would line the pockets of Big Pharma and their NGO backers.

Finally, and most importantly, Dr. McCullough urges people to have early prevention and treatment medications on hand – just in case.

Most Americans don’t have a doctor who will prescribe life-saving medications prophylactically, like Ivermectin. That’s where the Wellness Company comes in.

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kit, designed by Dr. McCullough and his colleagues, contains five critical life-saving prescription medications – including Hydroxychloroquine and generic Tamiflu – shown to combat viruses like bird flu and much more:

Oseltamivir 75 mg (generic Tamiflu) – 10 tablets

Hydroxychloroquine 200 mg – 20 tablets

Ivermectin 12mg – 25 tablets

Azithromycin (generic Z-Pak) 250 mg – 12 tablets

Budesonide 0.5 mg/2 mL – 5 vials (plus nebulizer included)

1 Medication Guidebook written by the Chief Medical Board for safe use.

In response to the media’s fear-mongering, Dr. McCullough took action in April 2024:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are adding Tamiflu to the Contagion Kit. Tamiflu is a safe medication approved to treat Influenza type A, viruses like avian flu. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and make further recommendations as warranted.”

You already have Tylenol and NyQuil on-hand – why not medications that could save your life?

The Wellness Company’s Contagion Emergency Kits are the gold standard when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

This kit is prescription-only – you can’t find it in any store. Simply fill out a short questionnaire after purchase and a trusted Wellness Company doctor will confirm your suitability and issue your prescription, Contagion Kit.

Never be caught without these critical drugs in your medicine cabinet. Protect yourself and your family with The Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit before the next emergency hits!

Hope isn’t a strategy. Take steps today to keep you and your family safe.

What people are saying about the Contagion Kit:

“This is the perfect emergency kit at the perfect price. Every home should have this for peace of mind.” – Rebecca B. “This is absolutely great! I encourage everyone to buy one of these for emergencies!” – Melody H. “Peace of mind. It is an amazing peace of mind to have this kit in case of emergencies and shortages. The Wellness Company did an excellent job of getting this to me in a timely manner and I am thankful to have it.” – Phyllis T.

Order the Wellness Company’s Contagion Kit today!