Former Clinton Aide Huma Abedin Engaged to Son of George Soros

Huma Abedin, the former aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is reportedly engaged to Alex Soros, the son of left-wing activist George Soros.

Several sources informed Page Six that the younger Soros, who is ten years younger than she, proposed to Abedin, the ex-wife of former Rep. Anthony Weiner (D-NY), a convicted sex offender, about six weeks ago.

One of the sources told the outlet that the relationship between Soros and Abedin was “effortless,” while another described Abedin as “relaxed and happy.”

“The best way I can describe the relationship is effortless,” one of Abedin’s friends told the outlet.

Soros shared a photo on Instagram, showing him bending down on one knee while proposing to Abedin.

“This happened,” the caption says. “We couldn’t be happier, more grateful, or more in love.”

https://www.instagram.com/alexsoros/p/C9QM_Xovj1S/

Another source told the outlet that after Abedin had dealt with several “tumultuous years,” she was finally “relaxed and happy and in love.”

Soros and Abedin went public with their relationship in February after Abedin shared a photo on Instagram regarding their Valentine’s Day date in Paris, France.

The Daily Mail has described the younger Soros as having been “known as a playboy heir” for a large portion of his life:

For much of his life, Alex was known as a playboy heir who threw lavish parties in the Hamptons and attended many a red carpet event – until last year when he was named as the official heir to his father’s $25 billion Open Society Foundations (OSF) empire in a shock decision that saw him usurp his older brother Jonathan in a corporate battle that many likened to the HBO series Succession.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Soros said that he would be more politically involved than his father had been and would financially support issues like abortion rights.