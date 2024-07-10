Stacey Abrams Backs Biden: ‘Crucial’ to ‘Continue to Support Him’

Political activist and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams supports President Joe Biden amid growing calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race.

In an op-ed written in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Abrams wrote that it was “crucial” for Democrats to “continue to support” Biden and that voters should “ignore” the “doom loop” that has overtaken the news cycle.

“Let’s be clear,” Abrams wrote. “The wishful benefits of a contested convention or a late-stage exit are vastly outweighed by the potential harm. President Joe Biden has the integrity, moral character and record needed to beat Donald Trump in November. Our path to victory lies in standing by Biden and understanding the high stakes of this election.”

Abrams acknowledged that the “anti-Biden doom loop feels loud right now,” adding that it was “largely a phenomenon among those who obsessively follow the news or want to make the news.”

It’s time to stop the Joe Biden doom loop. President @JoeBiden has the integrity, moral character and record needed to beat Donald Trump in November. Read my piece for @ajc: https://t.co/4SovkS06Um pic.twitter.com/if0pg4vI32 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 10, 2024

In her op-ed, Abrams continued to slam former President Donald Trump, claiming that he “has made clear his plans to be a ‘Dictator on Day 1,'” and that he had “openly called for the termination of our Constitution.” The former Georgia Congresswoman went on to highlight how the Biden-Harris administration had “planted the seeds needed to restore America’s manufacturing jobs,” and protect the climate.

Abrams added that there was “a lot of work” still to be done in order to “remind voters that Biden” had rescued the United States from a second Trump presidency:

We who believe in the preservation of the American Dream have a lot of work to do to remind voters that Biden is the one who rescued our nation from Trump. In our darkest hours, Biden worked day in and daya out to make our country stronger, safer and more prosperous. And he continues that hard work. Yet, the results of his extraordinary record have not been keenly felt by all.

“Joe Biden’s leadership over the last three and a half years has provided stability and progress, and it is crucial that we continue to support him,” Abrams added. “Ignore the allure of the doom loop, and rather than indulge in useless worry, we must do the critical work of getting Biden reelected president. He is our best guarantee for a more just and equitable future for these United States of America.”

Abrams’ op-ed comes as Biden has faced increased pressure for him to withdraw from the presidential race after his debate performance on June 27 against Trump.

Donors and Democrats such as Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-AZ), Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY), and Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT), among others, have called for Biden to “step aside” and withdraw from the presidential election.

Other Democrats like Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have come out in support of Biden, who has remained adamant that he is still running.