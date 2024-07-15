The historic photo of former President Donald Trump shouting “fight” to his supporters with his fist in the air and blood running down his face after a failed assassination attempt is “definitional of American strength,” spirit, and determination, senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita told Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle during an interview on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

LaCivita sat down with Boyle at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee Panther Arena on day one of the convention, and the first topic was how Trump is doing in the aftermath of a failed assassination attempt.

“You know, he’s doing great. And I mean, obviously an event like that, you know, can take the wind out of your sails, literally and figuratively, but he’s been fantastic,” he said, explaining that Trump is “very much understanding where he is on the moment.”

“And so he’s just been, he’s been great and very, very determined. And I think we saw that determination a split second after,” he said as Boyle mentioned the iconic photo of Trump “holding up his fist yelling, ‘fight, fight, fight, right?'”

WATCH — Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd:

C-SPAN

“I mean, that’s, it’s going to go down as an iconic photo in American history,” Boyle said.

He'll never stop fighting to Save America 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

“Donald Trump was already an icon — a cultural icon — in the United States, and this has made him an American icon,” LaCivita said.

“I mean, that picture is definitional of American strength, of American spirit and American determination,” he said. “And it’s that visualization that will go down as literally definitional of the whole campaign, and it’s the primary difference between Joe Biden.”

The remarks come as Trump arrived in Milwaukee on Sunday after attributing his survival to “God alone” and stating in an interview that the doctor who checked him said his survival was a true “miracle.”