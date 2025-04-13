Arizona to Remove Almost 50K Non-Citizens from Voter Rolls

Arizona counties have started a process to work with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) regarding verifying voters’ citizenship and removing non-citizens from voter lists.

This comes after America First Legal (AFL) filed a lawsuit against Arizona’s 15 counties “on behalf of EZAZ.org,” and Yvonne Cahill, a registered voter and naturalized citizen, according to Fox News. In the lawsuit, AFL argued that “the counties had not been following a state law” requiring people to prove their citizenship in order to vote in state and local elections.

Per the outlet, “while a 2013 Supreme Court ruling prohibits states from imposing registration requirements beyond the federal requirement that registrants must check a box affirming their U.S. citizenship,” voters in the state have to show proof they are a United States citizen to vote in local and state elections:

While a 2013 Supreme Court ruling prohibits states from imposing voter registration requirements beyond the federal requirement that registrants must check a box affirming their U.S. citizenship, Arizona residents are still required to provide proof of citizenship to vote in state and local elections. The Arizona law also requires that county recorders perform a monthly list maintenance to confirm the U.S. citizenship of so-called “federal-only voters,” a list of nearly 50,000 individuals who failed to provide proof of U.S. citizenship and were not allowed to vote in state or local elections.

AFL’s lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona in August 2024, was “terminated on April 9 after the parties agreed to a stipulation of dismissal,” according to Newsweek.

Per the outlet, “the decision was seen as a win for AFL, as the 15 county defendants agreed ‘to ask DHS to begin responding to requests” to verify the citizenship of federal-only voters:

The decision was seen as a win for AFL, as the 15 county defendants agreed “to ask DHS to begin responding to requests under 8 U.S.C. §§ 1373 and 1644 to verify the citizenship of each county’s federal-only voters,” a key goal in theplaintiffs’s original complaint.

Breitbart News has previously reported that states such as North Carolina and Virginia have removed thousands of foreign nationals and non-citizens from its voter rolls.