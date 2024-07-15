Tim Scott at RNC: ‘Devil Came to Pennsylvania Holding a Rifle, but an American Lion Got Back Up on His Feet’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered a powerful speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) this week in which he compared former President Trump to a lion climbing back to his feet following the failed assassination attempt on his life.

“Are you ready for 4 more years of Donald Trump?” Tim Scott asked the crowd, who enthusiastically responded.

“If you didn’t believe in miracles before Saturday, you better be believing right now,” he said. “Thank God almighty that we live in a country that still believes in the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, the Alpha and the Omega. And our God – Our God! – still saves. He still delivers and he still sets free. Because on Saturday, the devil came to Pennsylvania holding a rifle, but an American lion got back up on his feet, and he roared! He roared!”

The crowd went wild.

In other parts of his speech, Tim Scott also once again rejected the idea that America is a racist country.

