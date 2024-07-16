Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned in a recent private meeting that Democrats stand to lose everything this election so long as President Joe Biden remains at the top of the ticket.

Schiff delivered his warning to donors during a meeting on Saturday, which occurred prior to the attempted assassination on former President Donald Trump’s life. Schiff feared not only that Democrats would lose the White House but that they would also lose the down-ticket races in the House and Senate.

“I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose,” Schiff said at the meeting, according to a transcript obtained by the New York Times. “And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

Since Schiff made these remarks before the attempted assassination on Trump, it remains unclear if he still holds to those views. As Breitbart News reported, the Democrats quieted all movements within the party to replace Joe Biden as the nominee following the failed assassination attempt, the focus now shifting toward unity in the wake of a historic moment unseen in over 40 years.

“We’ve all resigned ourselves to a second Trump presidency,” one senior Democrat lawmaker was quoted as saying to Axios.

Since that fateful day, President Biden has given no hint or indication that he plans to step down, with calls for him to do so only coming from social media.

According to the New York Times, during the fundraiser attended by Schiff and other Democrats, the congressman said that Biden and his staff had “been generally unwilling to engage the views of outside pollsters and political experts and urged them to do so.”

“At least one donor who attended the event and listened to Mr. Schiff’s remarks said he left dejected, believing that Mr. Biden’s chances of winning were now slim and that they should concentrate [on] giving their time and money to downballot candidates in the hopes of salvaging something for the party,” it added.

