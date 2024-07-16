Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly pledged to donate around $45 million a month to a pro-Trump Super PAC.

Sources close to the matter told the Wall Street Journal that Musk had pledged to donate roughly $45 million a month to America PAC, a political action committee that was created in June. This comes after Musk previously came off the sidelines and donated a “sizeable amount” to America PAC to help re-elect former President Donald Trump.

The outlet noted that other financial backers of America PAC were Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Harvard-educated twins who accepted a settlement after they had accused Mark Zuckerberg of taking the idea for Facebook from them, and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, among others.

One of the sources explained to the outlet that America PAC was “focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots,” in swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.

One of the sources reportedly told the outlet that a recent filing showed that America PAC had received roughly $8.75 million in donations during “the three-month period ending on June 30”:

According to a filing made on Monday, America PAC had $8.75 million in contributions for the three-month period ending on June 30. Musk had indicated that he planned to start his donations in July, one of the people said.

Musk’s recent announcements of financially backing the pro-Trump Super PAC come as he has become increasingly critical of President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies.

During an interview with CNBC in May 2023, Musk said that the Hunter Biden laptop story being suppressed had been “election interference.”

While Musk has revealed that Trump has called him “out of the blue for no reason,” the two have not always seen eye-to-eye. In October 2022, Musk criticized the former president’s social media platform, Truth Social, and described it as a “rightwing echo chamber.”

A month after saying this, Musk restored Trump’s account on X.