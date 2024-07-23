Elon Musk: Reports of $45 Million a Month to Trump ‘Not True’

Billionaire Elon Musk is not actually paying $45 million a month to help former President Donald Trump, saying media reports were “not true.”

Speaking with conservative commentator Jordan Peterson this week, Musk said that what has been reported about his donation pledge is simply “not true.”

“What’s been reported in the media is simply not true,” Musk said. “I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump.”

As Breitbart News reported recently, sources close to Musk told the Wall Street Journal that the billionaire “had pledged to donate roughly $45 million a month to America PAC, a political action committee that was created in June.” The rumor came “after Musk previously came off the sidelines and donated a ‘sizeable amount’ to America PAC to help reelect former President Donald Trump”:

The outlet noted that other financial backers of America PAC were Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Harvard-educated twins who accepted a settlement after they had accused Mark Zuckerberg of taking the idea for Facebook from them, and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft, among others. One of the sources explained to the outlet that America PAC was “focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots,” in swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.

According to Fortune, Musk did create the America PAC super PAC, though it remains unclear exactly how much money he has been contributing to the organization.

“I don’t prescribe to [a] cult of personality,” Musk said, adding that Trump showed “great courage” after his assassination attempt.

Musk also hailed the Republican Party for allegedly pushing one of his “core values.”

“One of those values being meritocracy, as much meritocracy as possible, so you get ahead as a function of your skill, and nothing else,” Musk said.

