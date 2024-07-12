Tesla CEO and X/Twitter owner Elon Musk has reportedly donated to a pro-Trump Super PAC in an effort to help re-elect former President Donald Trump.

Anonymous sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Musk had donated a “sizeable amount” to America PAC.

The Super PAC has reportedly been the “biggest spender on direct voter contacts” and has spent roughly “$15.8 million so far,” according to the outlet.

America PAC is described as being a group that works “mostly behind the scenes to bolster the Trump campaign’s ground game,” according to the outlet.

(Bloomberg) — Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to a super political action committee working to elect Donald Trump to the White House, a major gambit by the world’s richest person to make his imprint on the US political landscape. $DJT — FSMN (@faststocknewss) July 12, 2024

The outlet notes that Musk’s donation would “deal a devastating blow to” President Joe Biden and the Democrat Party:

Musk’s efforts threaten to deal a devastating blow to Biden and Democrats, who are already mired in an intraparty battle of the president’s political future.

News of Musk’s reported donation comes as he has been increasingly critical of Biden and his administration’s policies. Musk has also previously revealed that Trump has called him “out of the blue for no reason.”

In May 2023, during an interview on CNBC, Musk stated that the Hunter Biden laptop story being suppressed was “election interference.”

While Musk and Trump have previously not seen eye to eye, with Musk slamming Trump’s Truth Social platform in October 2022 as being a rightwing echo chamber,” a month later he restored Trump’s account to X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk has also previously stated he believes Trump would be reelected in a “landslide victory” if the former president was handcuffed and arrested. After Trump was found guilty in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in relation to payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels, Musk said the verdict meant “anyone is at risk” if a former president was “criminally convicted over such a trivial matter.”

The outlet noted that “some of Trump’s proposed policies” would impact Tesla.

Trump has criticized Biden’s electric vehicle (EV) rule, stating that it would “kill” the economy in Michigan and vowing to end the EV mandate.

In response to the June 27 presidential debate between Trump and Biden, Musk described both candidates as being “talking puppets.”