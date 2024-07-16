Ohio Senate Republican candidate Bernie Moreno told Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention that Buckeye State voters should defeat extremists such as Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) to show that America will not be “taken over by radicals.”

“We’re going to rescue a lot of Democrats that have been held hostage by the extremists in their party, like Sherrod Brown,” Moreno told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.

“We’re going to unite this country with a common vision that has been laid out here,” Moreno, a Buckeye State entrepreneur, said.

Moreno said that Ohio has only become worse while Brown has represented the state in Congress, and has only advocated for policies to make Ohioans worse off.

He explained, “200,000 manufacturing jobs have left, we’re getting crushed by inflation. He wants to tell you to drive an electric car, you can’t have a gas stove, you can’t own crypto or Bitcoin.”

“That’s not what America is all about,” Moreno added.

Despite President Joe Biden’s subpar debate performance against former President Donald Trump, Brown has decided to continue backing Biden. Moreno last week visited Brown’s Senate office, saying that the Ohio Democrat covered up Biden’s “mental decline.”

Moreno said that he hopes to defeat Brown to show that Ohioans, and America, will not be taken over the radical left.

He said, “Let’s win by a mile. Let’s send a signal to the lunatics on the left and a signal to the world that America is back, and America will not be taken over by the radicals.”

Moreno added, “We’re going to make America great again.”

