Rudy Giuliani Appears to Trip, Fall on Convention Floor at RNC

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani appeared to trip and fall into seats on the floor of the Republican National Convention (RNC) on Tuesday.

Video footage posted to X showed Giuliani walking in the aisle between the rows of chairs alongside several people when he tripped and fell into some chairs.

Several people nearby quickly rushed over to assist Giuliani and help him up off the ground.

Taylor Popielarz, a National Political Reporter for Spectrum News Washington D.C. wrote in a post that Giuliani “seemed to be OK” and had been “holding an Osmo camera and continued filming” after he was helped back to his feet.

“For the record: the seating floor is a few inches lower than the red carpeted walkways,” Tia Mitchell, a Washington Correspondent with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution wrote in a post. “Everyone has been falling off. Now Giuliani was apparently walking in a straight line, so I get the questions. But just providing context as to why he fell completely down.”

For the record: the seating floor is a few inches lower than the red carpeted walkways. Everyone has been falling off. Now Giuliani was apparently walking in a straight line, so I get the questions. But just providing context as to why he fell completely down. https://t.co/naFrCxpSY5 — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) July 16, 2024

Here's a short video from the floor of the Republican National Convention. The American people are ready for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6aT32V7rCT — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 16, 2024

Giuliani posted a video from the floor of the convention, writing that the “American people are ready for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.”