Exclusive — Dr. Ben Carson: It Is Time for a ‘Revival’ in the Country

It is time for “revival” in the United States, Dr. Ben Carson told Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle during a sit-down interview at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

Carson said he believes former President Donald Trump recognizes the “golden opportunity” he could very well have before him if he wins the presidency and Republicans maintain the House and take the Senate.

“If we focus on the people and what impacts the people and don’t get into the political arena, and I think that’s exactly what’s gonna happen. I think President Trump recognizes that this is a golden opportunity to do what he wanted to do in the first place, and that was to save this country,” he said, citing a decades-old interview from Trump, who said that he would only ever run for president if he believed the country was going off on the wrong track.

“He was already as famous as anybody in the world. He already was a billionaire. He had no reason to do this, except that he loved this country,” he said before the two discussed the convention and the fact that everyone there has the same sense of purpose now.

“It’s time for a revival,” Carson said.

“You know, we’ve had four revivals in our country; they usually are around pestilence or war. We got both of those things. It’s time for another one,” he said of revival.

“I think people are saying that the course that we’ve been on is a downward spiral for our nation, and is that really where we want to go, or do we want to reset?” he asked. “Sometimes it gets pretty dark before people can see the light.”