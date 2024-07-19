Democrat Gavin Newsom Calls Record-Breaking Donald Trump Speech, First After Assassination Attempt, ‘Boring’

Former President Donald Trump delivered a record-breaking speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Thursday evening — a speech that far-left Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom called “boring” in a post to X.

Newsom also accused Trump of “rambling” and being a “liar” after the speech — which was, notably, Trump’s first speech since he was almost assassinated at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

“Boring. Rambling. Liar. We will beat him,” claimed Newsom, who is often floated as a potential replacement for 81-year-old President Joe Biden but who has, so far, publicly denied considering himself a contender.

Boring. Rambling. Liar. We will beat him. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 19, 2024

Trump spoke for 92 minutes, breaking the record for longest-ever nomination acceptance speech, and engaging an intensely energetic and hopeful crowd following the attempt on his life.

During the speech that Newsom claimed was “boring,” the former president laid out his vision for America and emotionally recounted his attempted assassination, in which he was shot through the ear, missing death by near centimeters. Trump noted that “you’ll never hear it from me a second time because it’s too painful to tell.”

“Just absolutely blood all over the place,” he said, describing how he touched his ear with his hand and saw the blood.

“I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack and, in one movement, proceeded to drop to the ground,” he said, noting that bullets were continuing to fly as Secret Service agents rushed to him.

“There was blood pouring everywhere, and, yet, in a certain way, I felt very safe because I had God on my side,” Trump continued.

Trump attributed his survival to the grace of God and the grace of God alone.

“Thank you, but I’m not [supposed to be here], and, I will tell you, I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of Almighty God,” Trump proclaimed.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

Trump also took time during the beginning of his speech to honor the life of sniper victim Corey Comperatore, the Pennsylvania firefighter who died during the assassination attempt while shielding his family from gunfire.

“He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody,” said Trump. “He was accompanied by his wife, Helen. An incredible woman I spoke to today. Devastated. And two precious daughters.”

“He lost his life selfishly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was.”

The former president then walked across the stage to Comperatore’s uniform, and he both hugged and kissed it:

Trump pays homage to Corey Comperatore, the firefighter killed in the wake of Trump's assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/UkHDrma4EA — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) July 19, 2024

Newsom did condemn the attack on Trump after it happened in a post to X.

Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2024

“Violence has NO place in our democracy. My thoughts are with President Trump and everyone impacted at the rally today,” he said.