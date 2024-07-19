Shadowy Campaign Launches Ads, Rallies to Push Biden Out: ‘Pass the Torch’

A mysterious campaign of advertisements and rallies has launched to encourage President Joe Biden to “pass the torch” and drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

One video, which aired in full on CNN on Friday morning, repeats the phrase “pass the torch” and points to a website, www.passthetorchjoe.us, that says it is “under construction.”

Another, similar domain, passthetorchjoe.com, points to a social media account on X (formerly Twitter), which was launched in June and which also does not indicate who is responsible for its content or who funds the effort.

There is a super PAC called Pass the Torch that is associated with Rep. Dean Phillips (D-FL), who challenged Biden in the primary, without success. It is not clear if that super PAC is involved in the new effort.

In addition, there are several rallies being advertised on the Action Network, a “progressive” platform, with the “pass the torch” theme — including a rally to be held outside the White House on Saturday, July 20, at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Asked by Acosta what she thought about the campaign, Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who is still supporting Biden, implied that she did not know who was behind the effort but said that their money and time would be better spent on helping Biden win.

