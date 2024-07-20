Former President Donald Trump reacted to leftists calling him a “threat to democracy,” saying, “Last week, I took a bullet for democracy” while speaking at his campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday.

“They keep saying, ‘He’s a threat to democracy.’ I’m saying, ‘What the hell did I do for democracy?’ Last week I took a bullet for democracy. What did I do against democracy? Crazy,” Trump said.

Watch Below:

Donald Trump: “They keep saying ‘He’s a threat to Democracy’… What the Hell did I do to Democracy?” “Last week, I took a bullet for Democracy.” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/I1fuFiv9BF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2024

Last week, shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to assassinate President Trump while he was speaking at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Notably, Crooks’ assassination attempt came after nearly ten years of Democrat Party members, left-wing activists, celebrities, and the mainstream media calling Trump a “threat to democracy” and comparing him to dictators, as well as openly fantasizing about his death.

As Breitbart News reported, President Joe Biden’s social media alluded to Trump as a “dictator” just minutes before the shooter tried to take the 45th president’s life, firing eight bullets at him from a rooftop less than 500 feet away from the stage on which Trump was speaking.

President Trump was was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of his right ear before Secret Service agents descended upon the former president behind the podium. When Trump rose to his feet, he was seen with blood on his face as he addressed his supporters by pumping his fist in the air and shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

The assassination attempt was condemned by Democrats, including the “Squad,” the most progressive members of Congress, although some were hesitant to specifically mention President Trump by name.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wished Trump a “speedy recovery,” which to many was evidence that the congresswoman, who constantly accuses the 45th president of being a purveyor of “fascism,” doesn’t actually believe her own rhetoric. AOC then went back to calling Trump a “neo-Nazi” less than a week after he was nearly assassinated.

Two days after the assassination attempt, President Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and made his first public speech since the attack on Thursday, after officially accepting the GOP nomination for president.

Meanwhile, questions about what went wrong with the Secret Service during Trump’s July 13 rally continue to mount, as it is revealed that the agency spotted Crooks on the rooftop ten minutes before the former president’s speech was set to begin, but let Trump go on stage anyway.

Several other Secret Service failures have been reported and can be read about here. Multiple investigations are now underway.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle — who is facing calls for her resignation, but says she has no intentions to step down — is set to testify before the House Oversight Committee on Monday.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.