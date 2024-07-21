If President Joe Biden cannot seek reelection due to cognitive issues, he cannot finish his term, according to Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who is proposing a resolution demanding for Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and become acting president.

In a post on Sunday, Mace suggested that if President Biden lacks the “cognitive ability to seek reelection,” then he cannot “serve the remainder of his term.”

“If he doesn’t resign, Kamala should invoke the 25th Amendment,” the South Carolina Republican insisted, adding, “What’s good for the goose is good for the gander – for consistency….”

If Joe Biden does not have the cognitive ability to seek reelection, he does not have the cognitive ability to serve the remainder of his term. Tomorrow I will introduce a resolution calling on Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th amendment and assume the duties of acting President. pic.twitter.com/El10ourh5T — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 21, 2024

Mace, who won the Republican primary for the state’s 1st Congressional District in a closely watched race last month, also announced she plans to introduce a resolution calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to convene the Cabinet to declare Biden “incapable” of performing his duties, invoking the 25th Amendment, and for her to assume the role of acting president.

The resolution, which notes that “for years it has been clear to the American people that [Biden] was experiencing severe cognitive decline and was mentally unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” is to be introduced as early as Monday.

The matter follows President Biden’s sudden announcement Sunday afternoon of his intention to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, promising to reveal more about his decision later.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden’s statement posted on X read. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

And if you’re with us, donate to her campaign here:https://t.co/A0T3v7ItQm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

In a subsequent statement, Biden offered “my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

He then called on Democrats to unite, writing, “it’s time to come together and beat Trump.”

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

In addition to Mace, several senators also called for invoking the 25th Amendment, including Republican Sens. Markwayne Mullin (OK), Jim Banks (IN), and Rick Scott (FL) — who announced on Sunday he would introduce a similar resolution in the Senate.

Joe Biden shouldn’t be running our country if he can’t run for re-election. This week, I’ll be introducing a resolution to urge the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment. Biden is not capable of fulfilling the requirements of the job, and that poses a threat to our national… — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 21, 2024

Earlier this month, Mace warned that having “weak president” Joe Biden and enemies who no longer revere the United States puts the country in an “extremely dangerous” state.

She also questioned who runs the White House, given that “it’s clearly not Joe Biden,” while insisting it is “imperative” to reelect former President Donald Trump, whom she described as “the only one who can save our country right now.”

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.