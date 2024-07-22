The Trump campaign says former President Donald Trump will show “the world he can fire” Vice President Kamala Harris after decimating President Joe Biden.

Trump campaign senior advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles released a memo about how Trump had “thoroughly decimated” Biden at the June 27 presidential debate, and since then, he has been “fired” and “turned out to pasture.”

On Sunday, Biden released a statement in a post on X that he was withdrawing from the presidential election, and he went on to endorse Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

“After being thoroughly decimated by President Trump three weeks ago at the debate in Atlanta, Joe Biden was fired,” the memo from LaCivita and Wiles said. “He was fired by Donald Trump. He has now been turned out to pasture, yet the Biden record of Weakness and Failure still stands.”

New memo from Trump campaign's Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita who say Biden was "thoroughly decimated" and "was fired by Donald Trump." "He will demonstrate to the world he can fire Dangerously liberal Kamala as well." The memo: pic.twitter.com/DUTLyx9gNG — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 22, 2024

“Just as Donald Trump fired Joe Biden, he will demonstrate to the world he can fire Dangerously liberal Kamala as well,” the memo continued. “It’s a once-in-a lifetime opportunity to defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two — in the same year!”

The memo from LaCivita and Wiles continues, pointing out that Trump was leading Harris in “battleground and national” polls that have been conducted.

RealClearPolitics found that Harris’s favorability sat at 38.1 percent, while Biden’s sat at 39.1 percent.

A recent HarrisX/Forbes poll conducted between July 19-21 found that Trump was leading Harris 52 percent to 42 percent among voters.

“Lets also not forget, the Biden campaign has spent in excess of $150 million, money they can’t get back,” the memo continued. “Same year — same people — same record of failure — same result.”

The memo from the Trump campaign continued to note that the “liberal elite and deep state” had “swapped out an incumbent President for the incumbent Vice President” in an effort to “shake up the race”:

The liberal elite and deep state — sensing the American public’s disgust with their lawfare, and now in a desperate Hail Mary — have swapped out an incumbent President for the incumbent Vice President in a ploy to try and shake up the race. The problem for the left and media elite? Kamala Harris is as bad, if not worse, than Joe Biden. Border Czar Kamala Harris owns the border invasion, which has resulted in nearly 100 terrorists roaming the United States, hundreds of thousands of American dead due to Fentanyl, a child trafficking epidemic resulting in killings and kidnappings, a spread of a new type of crime, a crime directly linked to Harris’ own beliefs, and backed by her actions, released migrants who prey and kill innocent Americans.

Since Biden’s announcement that he was withdrawing from the presidential race, several Democrats such as former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) have issued statements endorsing Harris.