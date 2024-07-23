Now-former U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle did “nothing to dispel” conspiracy theories surrounding the July 13 assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), a member of the Oversight and Accountability committee, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Fallon said Cheatle’s testimony before the committee was the “absolute single worst performance I’ve ever seen a witness have in front of Congress.”

“And I’m not talking about just the four years that I’ve been up here. I’m talking about when I was, you know, the nerd 20-something, watching C-SPAN for the last 30 years. I mean, not only was the breakdown, what happened on July 13, a catastrophic failure, but she was an absolute cataclysm yesterday,” Fallon said, explaining that he typically defaults to incompetence and is generally uncomfortable with conspiracy theories. However, he said “she did nothing to dispel them yesterday.”

“She should have come in there and been fully transparent, very informative. She should have had charts, even possibly animation, and told us things like how he got on the roof. Where was the rifle? Was it pre-positioned? What kind of rifle was it exactly? What scope did he use? What was the range finder? What was the exact timeline? How many casings were on a roof? Tell me the angles. Show me where the other victims were. She didn’t do any of that,” the congressman said, explaining that Cheatle simply “stonewalled.”

“She actually answered very few questions. It was as if I was talking to Charlie Brown’s teacher. If you remember that animation where all of the adults spoke like this, what she did was fuel the fire of conspiracy and did nothing to dispel our notions,” he said, adding that it is either “terrible incompetence or it was Deep State baiting.”

Fallon added, “I do believe it was still the former, but boy, she really perpetuated the latter.”

While Fallon said his knee-jerk reaction is to say no, it was not an inside job, he again stressed that Cheatle “did nothing to dispel that notion.”

It is a basic protocol, he explained, to “mitigate the high ground,” and that clearly was not done.

“I cannot believe nobody in law enforcement that I’ve spoken with, and I’ve spoken with scores of state, local, federal — they all are completely dumbfounded,” he said.

“That’s why you go into conspiracy,” host Mike Slater said. “Even AOC, even AOC yesterday, was dumbfounded that you don’t secure that building.”

