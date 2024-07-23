House Republicans Seek to Formally Condemn ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris

House Republicans hope to formally condemn Vice President Kamala Harris’s role as “border czar,” as she is set to replace President Joe Biden as the Democrat nominee for president.

In March 2021, Biden asked Harris to oversee the issue of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border, mainly finding the so-called “root causes of migration.” Since then, the administration has overseen record illegal immigration to the U.S.

On Tuesday, House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) introduced a resolution condemning Harris’s role as border czar, noting that since Biden and Harris entered the White House, close to ten million migrants have been encountered at the nation’s borders — including almost eight million at the southern border, alone.

The resolution states:

Whereas, since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, there have been roughly 2 million known got-aways who evaded the United States Border Patrol [and] whereas this number represents more known got-aways than in the previous decade combined. … Whereas illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories who have murdered innocent Americans like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, Rachel Morin, and others throughout the United States, pose an existential threat to the safety and security of the American people.

The resolution mentions that illegal immigration costs American taxpayers more than $150 billion annually and details the role that the administration’s expansive parole pipeline has imported hundreds of thousands of migrants to American communities.

“Whereas, in May 2024, the Committee on Homeland Security Republicans released documents showing the Biden administration secretly flew over 400,000 illegal immigrants into the country,” the resolution continues. “Whereas President Biden’s and Border Czar Harris’s far-left Democrat open border policies are to blame for this historic crisis…”

“Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives strongly condemns the Biden Administration and its Border Czar, Kamala Harris’s, failure to secure the United States border,” the resolution concludes.

Also on Tuesday, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) introduced articles of impeachment against Harris for her role overseeing the largest inflow of illegal immigration to the U.S. in American history.

