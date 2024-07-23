July Polls: Trump Crushes Harris in 13 National Surveys

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in 13 national polls published in the month of July.

The surveys indicate Harris might not have any better chance of defeating Trump than President Joe Biden did. Harris’s favorability rating is one point less than Biden’s, RealClearPolitics polling average found.

Harris will be an easier candidate to defeat in November than Biden, Trump said Sunday after Biden dropped out as the Democrat’s de facto nominee.

The 13 polls also contradicts polling from former pollster for President Barack Obama, Fernand Amandi, who published an internal survey on July 9 that found Harris led Trump by one point.

Washington Post leak. Obama, who appeared to play a significant role behind the scenes in Biden’s decision to step aside, did not question the validity of Biden’s candidacy until Wednesday in aleak.

The leak immediately followed reports House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the president in private to step aside.

The timing of the leak indicates an organized effort by Democrat leaders to sway Biden to drop out after weeks of chaos within the party amid continued media scrutiny on Biden’s political viability. “The idea here is that Obama, Pelosi, Jeffries, and Schumer do not want to be seen as back-room party bosses engineering a Harris coronation,” Playbook reported. “And if there’s a real challenge then they want to be able to unite the party again when there’s a nominee.”

The 13 polls are below:

One:

JL PARTNERS/DAILY MAIL: July 1-3

49% President Donald J. Trump (+11)

38% Kamala Harris

Two:

HARRIS X/FORBES: July 19-21

52% President Donald J. Trump (+10)

42% Kamala Harris

Three:

SOCAL RESEARCH: July 21

51% President Donald J. Trump (+8)

43% Kamala Harris

Four:

MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: July 7-13

44% President Donald J. Trump (+8)

36% Kamala Harris

Five:

REDFIELD & WILTON STRATEGIES: July 8

44% President Donald J. Trump (+7)

37% Kamala Harris

Six:

BIG VILLAGE: July 12-14

37% President Donald J. Trump (+7)

30% Kamala Harris

Seven:

EMERSON COLLEGE: July 7-8

49% President Donald J. Trump (+6)

43% Kamala Harris

Eight:

YOUGOV/THE ECONOMIST: July 13-16

44% President Donald J. Trump (+5)

39% Kamala Harris

Nine:

QUINNIPIAC: July 19-21

45% President Donald J. Trump (+4)

41% Kamala Harris

Ten:

HARRISX/FORBES: July 13-15

52% President Donald J. Trump (+4)

48% Kamala Harris

Eleven:

NOBLE PREDICTIVE INSIGHTS: July 8-11

48% President Donald J. Trump (+4)

44% Kamala Harris

Twelve:

YOUGOV/CBS NEWS: July 16-18

51% President Donald J. Trump (+3)

48% Kamala Harris

Thirteen:

SURVEYUSA: July 12-15

45% President Donald J. Trump (+3)

42% Kamala Harris

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.