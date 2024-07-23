July Polls: Trump Crushes Harris in 13 National Surveys

Former President Donald Trump leads Vice President Kamala Harris in 13 national polls published in the month of July.
The surveys indicate Harris might not have any better chance of defeating Trump than President Joe Biden did. Harris’s favorability rating is one point less than Biden’s, RealClearPolitics polling average found.
Harris will be an easier candidate to defeat in November than Biden, Trump said Sunday after Biden dropped out as the Democrat’s de facto nominee.
The 13 polls also contradicts polling from former pollster for President Barack Obama, Fernand Amandi, who published an internal survey on July 9 that found Harris led Trump by one point.
JL PARTNERS/DAILY MAIL: July 1-3
- 49% President Donald J. Trump (+11)
- 38% Kamala Harris
- 52% President Donald J. Trump (+10)
- 42% Kamala Harris
- 51% President Donald J. Trump (+8)
- 43% Kamala Harris
MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: July 7-13
- 44% President Donald J. Trump (+8)
- 36% Kamala Harris
REDFIELD & WILTON STRATEGIES: July 8
- 44% President Donald J. Trump (+7)
- 37% Kamala Harris
- 37% President Donald J. Trump (+7)
- 30% Kamala Harris
- 49% President Donald J. Trump (+6)
- 43% Kamala Harris
YOUGOV/THE ECONOMIST: July 13-16
- 44% President Donald J. Trump (+5)
- 39% Kamala Harris
- 45% President Donald J. Trump (+4)
- 41% Kamala Harris
- 52% President Donald J. Trump (+4)
- 48% Kamala Harris
NOBLE PREDICTIVE INSIGHTS: July 8-11
- 48% President Donald J. Trump (+4)
- 44% Kamala Harris
- 51% President Donald J. Trump (+3)
- 48% Kamala Harris
- 45% President Donald J. Trump (+3)
- 42% Kamala Harris
