Donald Trump: Kamala Harris Will Be Easier to Defeat than Joe Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris will be an easier candidate to defeat in November than President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump said Sunday after Biden dropped out as the Democrat’s de facto nominee.

Biden endorsed Harris as his replacement about 30 minutes after announcing that he would not run for reelection on Sunday. It is unclear if Harris can win the nomination. She holds a 36 percent approval rating nationwide, according to FiveThirtyEight. CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Trump’s remarks with her network after Biden stepped aside:

In a phone call with CNN minutes after Biden announced his exit from the 2024 race, former President Trump responded, “He is the worst president in the history of our country. He goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country.” While it’s unclear who the Democratic nominee will be, Trump said he thinks VP Harris will be easier to defeat than Biden would have been.

Statement from the 45th & soon to be 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump: pic.twitter.com/ttFcF52ZCS — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 21, 2024 Donald Trump Jr. slammed Harris as “even more liberal and less competent than Joe”:

Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!