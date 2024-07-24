Biden Claims U.S. ‘Not at War Anywhere in the World’

President Joe Biden claimed that the United States is “not at war anywhere in the world” during his live address on Wednesday evening.

Biden’s speech came after he had announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race, and he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee.

During Biden’s speech, he said that while it had been the “honor” of his life to serve as president, he had decided to “pass the torch to a new generation,” and continued to talk about what he would be doing while continuing to serve out the remainder of his term.

Biden went on to claim that the nation is “not at war anywhere in the world.”

“I’ll keep working to ensure America remains strong, and secure, and the leader of the free world, “Biden said. “I’m the first president in this century to report to the American people that the United States is not at war anywhere in the world.”

“We’ll keep rallying the coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine, doing more damage,” Biden added. “We’ll keep NATO stronger, and I’ll make it more powerful and united than any time in all of our history. I’ll keep doing the same for our allies in the Pacific.”

Many people responded to Biden’s comments, pointing out how much money the United States government has sent to Ukraine over the ongoing war with Russia.

“UKR/RUS + $175B begs to differ,” Jim Hanson, the president of WorldStrat wrote in a post on X.

“Single handedly funding a war in Ukraine is close enough,” another user wrote.

“We’re in 2 war rights now bro lol,” another person wrote.

In April, the United States Senate approved a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Ukraine received $61 billion, Israel received roughly $26 billion in military aid, and $9 billion went to humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

Vice President Kamala Harris promised to send another $1.5 billion in direct aid to Ukraine in June.

As Breitbart News has reported, since the war between Ukraine and Russia began, the U.S. has sent Ukraine over $3.2 billion in humanitarian aid.

The U.S. has also sent Ukraine almost $1.5 billion in order to assist its energy sector.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget released a report in May that found Congress had “approved nearly $175 billion of aid and military assistance to support the Ukrainian government and allied nations two years after Russia launched its invasion.”