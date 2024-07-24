New bodycam footage released on Tuesday shows the would-be assassin for former President Donald Trump was identified by the Secret Service long before the first shot rang out.

In the video released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), local cops are seen talking with a Secret Service agent as they recall the timeline of events while standing beside the bloodied dead body of 20-year-old sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks.

“So this is the guy that Snipers saw,” the Secret Service agent says in the video as the police interjected.

“Yes, Beaver County sniper seen and sent the pictures out. This is him,” the local cop said.

The video evidence further proves the Secret Service and former President Trump’s security detail had knowledge of a suspicious person in the vicinity, and even though agents temporarily lost track of him, they still had the former president take the stage without warning him.

Outgoing Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has been asked repeatedly as to why the former president was still allowed to expose himself despite the possible threat, but she has provided no answers. As Breitbart News reported, Cheatle announced her resignation on Tuesday. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said in a statement on Tuesday that more accountability for the failure will come soon.

“The Oversight Committee’s hearing resulted in Director Cheatle’s resignation and there will be more accountability to come. The Secret Service has a no-fail mission yet it failed historically on Director Cheatle’s watch,” said Comer.

“Egregious security failures leading up to and at the Butler, Pennsylvania campaign rally resulted in the assassination attempt of President Trump, the murder of an innocent victim, and harm to others in the crowd,” he added. “While Director Cheatle’s resignation is a step toward accountability, we need a full review of how these security failures happened so that we can prevent them going forward. We will continue our oversight of the Secret Service in support of the House Task Force to deliver transparency, accountability, and solutions to ensure this never happens again.”