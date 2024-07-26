Catholic League: Kamala Harris Was Clearly a ‘DEI Hire’

Catholic League president Bill Donohue pointed out Thursday that Kamala Harris got the nod as President Joe Biden’s VP because she was a black woman, which is the very definition of a DEI hire.

Dr. Donohue, who holds a PhD in sociology from NYU, notes it is disingenuous to pretend Harris was named to the post because of merit, since Joe Biden himself “eliminated 94 percent of the population” from consideration by limiting the pool to African American women.

He also observes that leftwing journalists like MSNBC commentator Joy Reid contradict themselves when they say that “DEI is actually a good thing” while also saying that it is racist to say that Harris is a DEI hire.

If DEI is a good thing, why is it insulting to point out when it is used?

"DEI is not about opening up opportunities. It is about systemically discriminating on the basis of race and sex." https://t.co/A5Lv5KMojF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 20, 2024

DEI — which used to be called affirmative action — not only propelled Harris to the White House, Donohue remarks, but also to key positions in her legal career.

Harris failed her first bar exam, whereas more than 72 percent of those who took it passed, Donohue writes.

“Even though she flunked the test, she was hired as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County,” he adds. “How many white people are hired for such a job after they fail the bar?”

The Left is going to have to decide whether DEI is a good thing to be celebrated or a racist thing to be condemned. They cannot have it both ways.

If it is the latter, then Harris has no business in the White House.

And Ketanji Brown Jackson (who famously cannot define what a woman is) has no business on the Supreme Court.

