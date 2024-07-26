Fifty-four percent of registered voters believe there was a “cover-up of President Joe Biden’s health,” a YouGov/the Times poll found this week.

Of the 54 percent, 92 percent said Vice President Kamala Harris was “involved,” at least a little, in the coverup.

The poll asked respondents, “Do you think there has been a cover-up of Joe Biden’s health?”

Yes: 54 percent

No: 30 percent

Unsure: 16 percent

Those who said there was a “cover-up” were then asked, “To what extent, if at all, were the following involved in covering up Biden’s health?”

In total, 92 percent said Harris was “involved,” another 88 percent said the establishment media, and 95 percent said White House staff:

Kamala Harris: (A great deal) 68% (Somewhat) 17% (A little) 7% (Not at all) 4% (Not sure) 4%

The Media: (A great deal) 59% (Somewhat) 20% (A little) 9% (Not at all) 8% (Not sure) 4%

White House Staff: (A great deal) 77% (Somewhat) 14% (A little) 4% (Not at all) 1% (Not sure) 3%

The poll sampled 1,170 registered voters July 22-23 with a 3.2 point margin of error.

Harris has been with Biden during many administration events. One of the most recent and glaring examples of something odd occurring was when Biden appeared to freeze at a White House Juneteenth concert with Harris standing right next to him:

As far back as 2023, Harris said she was ready to “take over” from Biden if necessary, dismissing age concerns after two-thirds of Democrats said he is too old to run again.

Again in February 2024, the month Special Counsel Robert Hur characterized Biden as an “elderly man with a poor memory,” Harris said she was “ready to serve” as president. “There’s no question about that.”

“Harris lied” about Biden’s condition, Republican vice president nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said this week.

“Kamala Harris lied about it, my Senate Democratic colleagues lied about it, the media lied about it,” he told a crowed in Ohio. “Every single person who saw Joe Biden knew that he wasn’t capable of doing the job. And for three years, they said nothing until he became political dead weight.”

Only 39 percent of registered independents say Harris is “qualified” to be president, an Economist/YouGov poll recently found.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.