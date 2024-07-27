JD Vance’s Secret Service Code Name Reportedly Revealed to Be Mascot Reference

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance’s (OH) Secret Service code name has reportedly been revealed after a “friend” leaked it to the Daily Mail.

While Secret Service aliases were historically used with a “real cloak-and-dagger purpose,” they are largely ceremonial in the age of encrypted technology, according to Fox News.

Appearing to reference the mascots of Ohio University and Breathitt County High School in Jackson, Kentucky — the town Vance wrote about in his bestselling memoir, Hillbilly Elegy — the Daily Mail reported that his unique code name is “Bobcat.”

The Republican Ohio senator, whom former President Donald Trump picked as his running mate on July 15, is not the only politician under Secret Service protection to get a code name related to his hometown or heritage.

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s code name is Hoosier — a word to describe people from his home state of Indiana.

President Joe Biden’s nickname is reportedly “Celtic,” a reminder of his Irish ancestry.

Trump’s name is “Mogul,” a clear reference to his entrepreneurship and multiple businesses instead of his hometown or ethnicity.