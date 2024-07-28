Republicans took to social media to flip claims that Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) “is weird” back on Democrats.

Several people and accounts such as Fox News contributor Sara Carter, Donald Trump Jr., Libs of TikTok, End Wokeness, and JD Vance posted photos of Sam Brinton, a former Department of Energy official who has been accused of stealing women’s luggage, President Joe Biden appearing to sniff a child’s head, and Democrats wearing odd outfits.

The posts were accompanied by similarly worded text saying, “JD Vance is weird.”

Several Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have started labeling Vance as “weird.” During a fundraiser on Saturday, Harris said some things Trump and Vance “are saying” were “just plain weird,” according to Bloomberg.

"JD Vance is weird" – Team Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/avMgy4Kp8M — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 28, 2024

“JD Vance is weird” pic.twitter.com/4L7HjT337g — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2024

"JD Vance is weird" – These people: pic.twitter.com/WLRTQYIs8g — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2024

The posts come as several Democrats and members of the media have been stating that Vance, who is former President Donald Trump’s running mate, “is weird.”

During an interview with ABC’s This Week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL) stated that Trump and Vance are “just weird.”

Political commentator Bill Kristol referred to Vance as being “so weird” and “out of the mainstream.”

“Normally the VP pick doesn’t matter much,” Kristol said. “The vice presidential pick doesn’t matter much. But Vance is so out of the mainstream, so weird, so self-consciously, so.”

During an interview on CBS’s Face the Nation, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said each day something “comes out” that “Vance has done something more extreme” and “more weird.”

“Every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic,” Schumer said. “I’ll bet President Trump is sitting there scratching his head and wondering, why did I pick this guy?”

Most recently, Vance has faced criticism from Harris’s presidential campaign and Democrats over his support for expanding the child tax credit and making it permanent.

During an interview with Charlie Kirk in 2021, Vance said people earning a certain amount of money with roughly “three kids” should be able to “pay a different, lower tax rate” than people who earn the same amount and do not have children.

“If you are making $100,000, $400,000 a year and you’ve got three kids, you should pay a different, lower tax rate than if you are making the same amount of money and you don’t have any kids,” Vance said at the time.

Another clip from a 2021 interview on Fox News, showing Vance saying, “We’re effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies,” has been taken out of context.

Vance added these “childless cat ladies” were “miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.”

The senator from Ohio questioned how it made sense that we had “turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it.”