Al Gore Backs ‘Climate Champion’ Kamala Harris for White House

Former Vice President Al Gore on Sunday backed Vice President Kamala Harris for the White House in 2024 on the basis of her unquestioning support for “climate solutions.”

Gore, who has years preaching the need for “climate action” alongside his enhanced power point lecture An Inconvenient Truth, says she mirrors his concerns and he proudly endorses her along with a call for immediate action.

“As a prosecutor, @KamalaHarris took on Big Oil companies – and won. As @VP, she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act,” Gore said via the social platform X. “That’s the kind of climate champion we need in the White House.”

“With so much at stake in this year’s election – from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action – I’m proud to endorse Kamala Harris for President,” he added.

Gore himself ran for president in 2000 but lost to then-candidate George W. Bush.

As Breitbart News reported, in 2015 Gore said climate change “deniers” should be punished.

Gore further added politicians in particular should be made to pay a price for rejecting “accepted science”. He stopped short of suggesting what that punishment might be.

More recently he told his climate disciples that God commands us to go forth and fight global warming.

Gore told Interview Magazine that God didn’t create global warming and wants us to fix it.