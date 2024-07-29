Georgia Democrats and Republicans Find Common Ground, Demand Switch to Paper Ballots

Democrats and Republicans in Georgia have found common ground and are demanding the state election board ditch electronic voting machines and switch to paper ballots.

The two political parties in the state have called for the Georgia election board to go from using Dominion Voting Systems’ electronic voting machines to using hand-marked paper ballots, according to 11Alive News. The groups have noted how easily hackers can “manipulate elections.”

After the 2020 presidential election, Dominion filed a lawsuit claiming that Fox News had suggested that the company had rigged the voting machines, leading to former President Donald Trump losing the election to President Joe Biden.

“It’s madness, actually, to go into a system and have all of our ballots relying on that,” Jeanne Dufort, the chair of the Morgan County Democrat Party, said in a statement.

Dr. Rich DeMillo, the founder of Georgia Tech’s School of Cybersecurity and Privacy, described a “series of breaches” — especially ones in cybersecurity within the last “two years” — as being “story after story” of some sort of “vulnerability in a system” that had been ignored.

After the 2020 presidential election, several counties in Georgia that had used Dominion Voting Systems’ software reported that they had encountered glitches during the election.

The outlet also noted that security cameras had captured Trump supporters “entering the secure area of Coffee County’s election office” and that they had copied election software.

“We believe the experts who tell us that bad guys, foreign and domestic, are interested in overturning election results or interfering with them,” Dufort added. “And we absolutely believe they now have really good tools to do that.”