Another Georgia County Encounters ‘Glitch’ Causing Delay Counting 1000s of Votes

Another county in Georgia has reported encountering a “glitch,” which has caused a delay in the counting of thousands of votes in the 2020 presidential election.

A glitch in software has caused a delay in vote-counting in Georgia’s Gwinnett County, according to a report by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Election officials estimate that roughly 80,000 absentee ballots were impacted by this glitch, yet decided to push the impacted votes through, knowing some of the votes would likely change.

Gwinnett County uses Dominion Voting Systems, the same election software that glitched for Georgia’s Spalding and Morgan Counties on Tuesday morning, causing machines to crash on Election Day.

The Georgia counties use the same software as Michigan’s Antrim County, which also experienced a “glitch.”

The glitch in Antrim County caused thousands of ballots that were meant for Republican candidates to be wrongly counted for Democrats in the county. Antrim is also one of 47 counties in Michigan that uses the same software that experienced this “glitch.”

The presidential election results for Antrim County were later corrected, flipping the county from Joe Biden to President Donald Trump after the “glitch” was fixed. Georgia’s Gwinnett County said in a statement to FOX 5 News:

In an effort to expedite the complete count of the remaining Gwinnett County General and Special Election votes, the County, with assistance from Dominion Voting Systems technicians, will revisit the batches of absentee by mail ballots that were added to the Election Night totals without being fully adjudicated. Once these ballots have been fully adjudicated, the absentee by mail totals will be updated, and together with the remaining uncounted votes, the results will be tallied and published. Additional uncounted votes include approximately 4,400 absentee ballots received on Election Day, votes to be rescanned from one corrupted data card from the Shorty Howell advance in-person voting site, and any of the approximately 1,000 provisional ballots that can be counted.

The county added that the adjudication process was scheduled to begin on Thursday morning, and is estimated to take about three days to complete.

At the time of publication, the state of Georgia has not yet been called for the 2020 presidential race. On Thursday, Georgia’s secretary of state’s office said that 18,936 absentee ballots still needed to be counted in seven counties.

