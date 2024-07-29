Kamala Harris Fails to Visit Angel Family of Jocelyn Nungaray While in Houston

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democrat nominee for president, did not bother to visit with the Angel Family of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray while visiting Houston, Texas. Nungaray was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by two illegal alien men who were released into the United States on President Joe Biden and Harris’s watch.

Harris spoke at a conference for the American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s largest teachers union, on July 25 in Houston to score votes with the union’s members.

While visiting Houston, though, Harris did not meet with the Angel Family of Jocelyn Nungaray. The young girl’s murder has swept national headlines, as her alleged killers are illegal aliens from Venezuela whom the Biden-Harris administration released into the U.S. interior.

Conversely, former President Donald Trump reached out to Angel Mom Alexis Nungaray following her daughter’s murder.

“God bless [Donald Trump] … I wouldn’t want my [grand]daughter’s accident to go as another statistic for the city of Houston or the state of Texas,” Jocelyn’s grandfather said in July. “With former President Trump reaching out, my blessings to him and God bless him.”

Jocelyn’s story was also highlighted at the Republican National Convention.

As Breitbart News reported, Venezuelan illegal aliens 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin Pena — both released into the U.S. interior from the southern border — were charged with sexually assaulting and murdering Jocelyn in the early morning of June 17.

The day she was murdered, Jocelyn’s body was found in a creek near a bridge. She was nude from the waist down, with her hands and feet bound together, and had cuts all over her backside. Prosecutors say Martinez-Rangel admitted to tying up Jocelyn’s hands and feet and instructed Pena to dump her body into a creek under the bridge. An autopsy found that Jocelyn was strangled to death.

Court records have since revealed that Martinez-Rangel and Pena are seeking to blame each other for Jocelyn’s sexual assault and murder.

Border Patrol agents had apprehended Martinez-Rangel at the border near El Paso, Texas, on March 14. The same day, he was released into the U.S. interior on an order of recognizance with a Notice to Appear (NTA) at a later date before a federal immigration judge.

Border Patrol agents apprehended Pena near El Paso on May 28 and released him into the U.S. interior that day on an order of recognizance with an NTA — just 20 days before he allegedly helped murder Jocelyn.

The House Homeland Security Committee has since found that Pena and Martinez-Rangel were released at the border from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) custody, even as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had thousands of detention beds available at the time of their releases.

Martinez-Rangel and Pena are each being held on a $10 million bail. ICE agents have placed detainers on both of them, requesting custody if they are released from jail at any time.

