Speaker Mike Johnson Announces Republicans on Panel Investigating Trump Assassination Attempt

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Monday the Republican members he is appointing to a bipartisan task force investigating the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump.

Johnson appointed Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) as chairman, noting that the attempt occurred in his hometown. “He has longstanding ties to the local law enforcement community, is the author of the resolution creating the Task Force and will serve as its chairman,” Johnson said.

The speaker also appointed to the task force:

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), a former Army major and chairman of the Homeland Security Committee;

Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH), an attorney and county prosecutor;

Rep. Laurel Lee (R-FL), a former assistant U.S. attorney and judge;

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), a retired Green Beret colonel;

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), a former Army veteran and former law enforcement officer; and

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX), a former Air Force officer.

Two military veterans in the House who have been investigating the assassination attempt were not named to the panel, however — Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL) and former Navy SEAL sniper Eli Crane (R-AZ).

Mills said in a post on X that he would continue investigating the attempt using his own funds:

It’s very unfortunate but not surprising for anyone familiar with how DC works. I’m not a politician, leadership, or a “yes man”. I wish the members of @SpeakerJohnson Task Force well, and think it’s time for a parallel independent investigation with subject matter experts (SME) and the whistleblowers who’ve already come forward that myself and @EliCrane_CEO and @bennyjohnson have spoken with.

He added, “I will be speaking with other members, and although I won’t have subpoena powers, I will personally fund whatever is required for additional staff to further investigation and expose the truth.”

The existence of the task force, which Johnson created, will ensure that the assassination attempt does not get buried by progressive media or Democrats seeking to move on from the incident, which allowed Trump to exhibit courage in the moments after he narrowly survived, blood streaming from his ear.

Defiant: Bloodied Trump Pumps Fist to Crowd After Possible Shooting at Rally

C-SPAN

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on “X,” Truth Social, or on Facebook.