Former President Donald Trump said Saturday he will continue to do outdoor rallies after he survived an assassination attempt about two weeks ago.

He posted on Truth Social:

“I WILL CONTINUE TO DO OUTDOOR RALLIES, AND SECRET SERVICE HAS AGREED TO SUBSTANTIALLY STEP UP THEIR OPERATION. THEY ARE VERY CAPABLE OF DOING SO. NO ONE CAN EVER BE ALLOWED TO STOP OR IMPEDE FREE SPEECH OR GATHERING!!!

The decision comes after Secret Service reportedly urged him not to continue doing outdoor rallies.

The Washington Post reported that Secret Service agents communicated concerns to Trump campaign advisers about large outdoor rallies going forward. It also reported that the Trump campaign told the agency they “were planning to do large events regularly and would need increasing amounts of protection and assets,” but that “the two sides often battled over resources — with requests from Trump’s detail being rejected by the Secret Service.”

A day after the assassination attempt, the Secret Service said in a statement that it had never denied prior requests from the campaign for more assets — a claim it walked back the next week. Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle admitted that she approved that statement being issued. She resigned last Monday, under pressure from Republicans and Democrats after she was unable or unwilling to provide members of the House Oversight Committee with answers to their questions.

On Friday, Trump announced he would return to Butler, Pennsylvania, the town where the assassination attempt occurred, to honor firefighter Corey Comperatore, who lost his life in the assassination attempt, and two others who were injured.

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

