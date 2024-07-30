Report: Campaign Aide Claims Kamala Harris No Longer Supports Medicare for All

A Kamala Harris campaign aide said the Democrat presidential nominee has dropped her support for Medicare for All and other leftist priorities as she attempts to appear more moderate now she is the anointed Democrat presidential nominee.

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Harris ran to the left of more moderate candidates such as Joe Biden.

After becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee, Republicans have swiftly attacked Harris for her laundry list of progressive credentials, including abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, entertained allowing felons to vote, supporting a mandatory buyback program for some guns, and the elimination of private health insurance through her version of Medicare for All.

Republicans such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate have tied Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) and Harris’s leftist record together:

Now that Harris is running for president, her campaign has struck a more moderate tone.

The Harris campaign said last Friday that the vice president no longer supports banning fracking.

Harris also has moderated on several other issues, including no longer supporting single-payer healthcare:

In addition to changing her position on fracking, campaign officials said she now backed the Biden administration’s budget requests for increased funding for border enforcement; no longer supported a single-payer health insurance program; and echoed Mr. Biden’s call for banning assault weapons but not a requirement to sell them to the federal government. This is a stark contrast from 2019, where Harris said she had “always” supported Medicare for All. As Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak has noted, Harris has flip-flopped multiple times on the issue of ending private insurance to implement her Medicare for All vision.

“Kamala Harris spent 20 years as a tough-as-nails prosecutor who sent violent criminals to prison,” said Brian Fallon, a Harris campaign spokesman. Fallon continued, “Her years spent in law enforcement and her record in the Biden-Harris administration defy Trump’s attempts to define her through lies.” A Senate Opportunity Fund poll found that 30 percent of those surveyed found that Harris was “liberal.”

As the establishment media has tried to portray Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance (R-OH) as “weird,” polling has showed that Harris is viewed more negatively than Vance.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.