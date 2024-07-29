Fake News Implodes: Polling Shows JD Vance More Popular than Kamala Harris

Polling shows that Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH) is more popular than presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, shattering the establishment media’s narrative.

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten recently said he does not “understand” why former President Donald Trump chose Vance as his running mate, claiming that Vance’s net favorability is subpar.

However, according to Wall Street Journal polling, Vance is more popular than Harris.

The survey shows that 42 percent of registered voters in the poll view Vance favorably, while 44 percent see him unfavorably.

In contrast, 52 percent view Harris unfavorably, while 46 percent see her in a positive light. This is the most positive showing for Harris in the 2024 election cycle.

To make matters worse for Harris, FiveThirtyEight’s aggregate of polling shows that her approval rating is net 13.7 percent disapproval.

Harris and Democrats took to a national campaign to attack Vance as Trump’s running mate, claiming that the Ohio senator is “weird,” to which Republicans have noted the many instances that Democrats and other leftists have been “weird”:

In reaction, Vance said it was an “honor” to have Democrats attack him.

“Look, the price of admission — meaning, the price of getting to serve the people of this country — is the Democrats are going to attack us with everything that they have,” Vance told a Fox News reporter. “I think it’s an honor.”

Americans can understand why many view Harris so negatively.

Harris backs the Defund the Police movement; President Joe Biden’s policies — which have led to historic levels of inflation, or “Bidenflation” — a failed attempt to curb the migrant crisis; not to mention her inability to connect Americans with high-speed internet.

A poll from the Senate Opportunity Fund found that strong majorities of Americans blame Harris for Biden’s policies.

The same survey also found that Harris’s approval is underwater:

Harris’s approval rating is also underwater to begin the campaign, with 51 percent saying they view her unfavorably — 39 percent very unfavorably and 11 percent somewhat unfavorably. Only 43 percent view her favorably. Then, when asked whether Biden’s decision to drop out of the race was a “political decision” or a “patriotic decision,” 53 percent — another majority — said Biden’s move was political, and only 38 percent said it was “patriotic.” … Additionally, the top five words respondents used to describe Harris were all negative, except one. The top two were “unqualified,” at 42 percent, and “unprepared,” at 38 percent. The third one — “qualified” — came in at just 31 percent, but the next two, “weak,” at 31 percent, and “liberal,” at 30 percent, were also negative.

“Finally, when asked head-to-head between Trump and Harris who better unifies the country, more — 44 percent — said Trump than Harris, 43 percent,” Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle wrote. “In swing states, Trump’s number grew to 47 percent, and Harris’s shrunk to just 44 percent.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.