Nolte: Trump Blasts Google and Facebook for ‘Rigging Election’ with Shooting Cover-Up

Donald Trump blasted Facebook and Google after both left-wing tech giants were caught trying to cover up the July 13 assassination attempt against the former president that saw him shot in the ear.

One man died. At least three others were injured, not including the former president — two of them critically.

“Facebook has just admitted that it wrongly censored the Trump ‘attempted assassination photo,’ and got caught. Same thing for Google,” Trump accurately wrote on his Truth Social account. “They made it virtually impossible to find pictures or anything about this heinous act. Both are facing BIG BACKLASH OVER CENSORSHIP CLAIMS.”

Then he added this fact: “Here we go again, another attempt at RIGGING THE ELECTION!!!”

The post closed with Trump asking his supporters to “GO AFTER META AND GOOGLE. LET THEM KNOW WE ARE ALL WISE TO THEM, WILL BE MUCH TOUGHER THIS TIME. MAGA2024!”

The Trump assassination attempt and Trump’s immediate reaction to it is a defining moment in this campaign, and suppressing and censoring such a thing is the very definition of “rigging the election.”

Nevertheless, fascist Google being fascist Google and fascist Facebook being fascist Facebook are desperate to rig the election by memory-holing one of the most iconic moments in presidential history. A historic near-miss that saw a bloody and injured Trump bravely rise up and raise a fist to reassure his supporters he was okay. He not only told these thousands to “fight, fight, fight,” he stopped a potential panic that could’ve resulted in more injury and death.

It was an extraordinary moment that revealed something about Trump’s character the fascist left wants the American people to forget.

Earlier this week, Breitbart News reported it was discovered that Google had “hidden autocomplete suggestions related to the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump”:

Breitbart News tested Google’s search bar on Sunday, finding that typing in the words “assassination attempt” resulted in autocomplete suggestions of “truman,” “reagan,” “fidel castro,” “slovakia,” “bob marley,” “lenin,” “gerald ford,” “teddy roosevelt,” “saudi arabia,” “john paul ii,” and “franklin roosevelt.” Taking it a step further by typing in “assassination attempt trum” — omitting only the last letter of President Trump’s surname — resulted in autocomplete suggestions of “truman,” “president truman,” and “harry truman.”

Two days later Google claimed “auto-complete is currently not working as intended” and that they are “working on improvements.”

If these types of Google oopsies happened to the left 50 percent of the time or even 20 percent of the time or even ever, you might believe this excuse. Liars, all.

The fascists at Facebook at first claimed that the now iconic photo of a bloodied Trump with his fist in the air was “altered.” After sharing the image on the fascist platform, one user was threatened with losing his Facebook account. Facebook says it has fixed the problem and that it was all a mistake.

If these types of Facebook “mistakes” happened to the left 50 percent of the time or even 20 percent of the time or even ever, you might believe this excuse. Liars, all.

