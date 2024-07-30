Poll: 49 Percent of Americans Say U.S. Should Not Give Ukraine Aid

Nearly half of Americans say the United States does not have a responsibility to help Ukraine, according to a poll released Monday.

A Pew Research poll found that 49 percent of Americans say that the country does not have a responsibility to help Ukraine with its protracted conflicted with Russia, while 48 percent say it does.

The survey also found deep partisan divides between Republicans and Democrats on if the country should materially support Ukraine.

Sixty-two percent of Republicans do not believe in helping Ukraine, while only 36 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning Americans believe in Ukraine aid.

In contrast, 63 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents say the country should help Ukraine.

The share of Americans who believe that Russia’s conflict with Ukraine is a threat to American interests has dropped dramatically since the beginning of the war.

At the beginning of the conflict in 2022, 50 percent of American adults saw Russia’s conflict with Ukraine as a “major threat,” while only 34 percent say the same now.

Pew noted:

Americans have mixed views of Ukraine’s military effort. Only 11% say Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself are going extremely or very well. More than twice as many (26%) say they are going not too well or not at all well. About four-in-ten (42%) say they’re going somewhat well. Republicans are slightly more pessimistic about Ukraine’s defense than Democrats. About a third of Republicans (32%) say Ukraine’s military efforts are not going well, compared with 21% of Democrats.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on July 15 that he is not sure what a Ukrainian “win” against Russia looks like after spending more than $175 billion in aid to Ukraine.

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), as well Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT), have introduced resolutions in the House and Senate, stating that America should not enter into an agreement to provide security guarantees for Ukraine, nor should it add Ukraine to NATO.

Pew Research contacted 9,424 American adults between July 1 and 7.

