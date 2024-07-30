Wisconsin Paul Ryan ‘Clone’ Roger Roth Opposed ‘America First’ Positions in State Legislature

Former Wisconsin State Sen. Roger Roth (R), whom former President Donald Trump called a “clone” of former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), opposed “America First” while serving in the state legislature.

Breitbart News has reported on how Roth has worked to defeat the Trump-endorsed Tony Wied in the upcoming GOP primary for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Trump has referred to Roth as a “Paul Ryan” clone, and how he is backed by funds from anti-Second Amendment activist and leftist billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

In 2009, Roth voted against a bill that would mandate state contracting with American companies.

The bill would have required:

… all contractual services purchased by state executive branch agencies to be performed within the United States. This requirement does not apply if the contractual services cannot be obtained within the United States or are paid for with federal moneys or if the contractual services are purchased by the University of Wisconsin System from gifts, grants, or endowment trust fund income. [Emphasis added]

In 2021, Roth voted against efforts to secure elections.

The Wisconsin Journal-Sentinel wrote that the bill “would prevent election officials from filling in the addresses of witnesses on absentee ballot envelopes. That bill passed 20-13, with Republican Sen. Roger Roth joining all Democrats in opposing it.”

The legislation, which Roth opposed, was strongly backed by the American Conservative Union (ACU).

“This bill strengthens election integrity by prohibiting anyone other than the voter or a witness from correcting an error on an absentee ballot. ACU supports efforts to strengthen election integrity and ensure that all legal ballots are counted, and that no illegal ballot is counted, which disenfranchise eligible voters, and supported this bill,” the ACU wrote. “The Senate passed the bill on May 11, 2021 by a vote of 20-13 but the bill was vetoed by the governor.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.