Ohio Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris by Double Digits

Former President Donald Trump is leading Vice President Kamala Harris in Ohio by double digits, according to the latest Fabrizio Ward/Impact Research survey, conducted for AARP.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads Harris by ten points — 52 percent to Harris’s 42 percent. That lead slightly shrinks in a matchup including third party candidates. In that scenario, Trump leads with 48 percent support — nine points higher than Harris, who comes in with 39 percent support.

Another nine percent choose independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by one percent for Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver and one percent for Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Trump maintains an edge over Harris among independents, specifically, leading her by four points in that group in a head-to-head matchup. That reduces to a two-point lead in a multi-way race:

That aside, the survey found that Trump and Vance “both have net +5 favorable ratings among Ohio voters, with Trump more defined.”

“Biden and Harris are both underwater, though Biden is viewed substantially more negatively than Harris is,” the survey found, also finding that Trump’s “recalled job approval” rating is net +10, while Harris’s is net -19.

The survey also took a look at the highly anticipated race between incumbent Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno. According to this survey, Brown leads Moreno by four percentage points — 46 percent to Moreno’s 42 percent support. However, 11 percent remain undecided — more than enough to swing the race in either direction.

Ultimately, the survey found that most Ohio voters, 74 percent, believe the country is going in the wrong direction, and voters 50+ are choosing border security and immigration, as well as inflation and rising prices, as their top issues.

The entire survey was taken July 23-28, 2024, among 1,384 likely voters.

It comes as Democrats essentially coronate Harris as their top of the ticket candidate, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) standing in as one of her main cheerleaders.

“The enthusiasm, you can cut it with a knife. It’s palpable, for Democrats winning the presidency, winning back the House and keeping the Senate,” Schumer claimed. “It’s just amazing. Everywhere I go, and all the people I talk to, it’s like night and day.”

That apparent enthusiasm was not displayed last week, after Schumer failed to get anyone to clap after announcing strong support for Harris:

Chuck Schumer just had a humiliating Jeb Bush moment He says “we are here today to throw our support behind Kamala!” *nobody claps* So he starts awkwardly clapping Oofpic.twitter.com/uh7Ffqap4d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024