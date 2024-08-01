The enthusiasm among Democrats for Vice President Kamala Harris stepping in to run at the top of the Democrat ticket instead of President Joe Biden is “palpable,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) claims, despite initial polling showing that less than half believe Harris should be the one to replace Biden in the race.

Biden remained obstinate for weeks after his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump, refusing to drop out of the race despite pleas from Democrats. At the time, Biden even sent a letter to congressional Democrats, stating, “I wouldn’t be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

RELATED –“Panic”! CNN Panel in Full Meltdown over Biden’s Disastrous Debate Performance

CNN

“The voters of the Democratic Party have voted. They have chosen me to be the nominee of the party. Do we now just say this process didn’t matter? That the voters don’t have a say? I decline to do that,” Biden wrote.

However, it appears, despite Biden’s remarks, that voters ultimately did not have a say, as congressional leaders opted to intervene. Schumer reportedly met with Biden to relay his feelings head-on, and his office has since issued a non-denial denial that he called on Biden to quit the race.

Speaking to Punchbowl News, Schumer said, “My caucus had very strong feelings. And I was not at all sure that President Biden was hearing those feelings. And so I wanted to tell him myself.”

And now, Schumer is beside himself with excitement over Harris, assuring the outlet that the enthusiasm is “palpable.” Punchbowl News described Schumer as “practically giddy” as he spoke about the forced shakeup, coronating Harris.

“The enthusiasm, you can cut it with a knife. It’s palpable, for Democrats winning the presidency, winning back the House and keeping the Senate,” Schumer said. “It’s just amazing. Everywhere I go, and all the people I talk to, it’s like night and day.”

Schumer is even bolder in his predictions now, as well, telling Punchbowl, “We’re going to keep the Senate, and maybe gain a seat or two.”

RELATED — Kamala Harris Swiftly Grabs Spotlight After Biden’s Exit

Schumer’s enthusiasm was clearly displayed last week, after he offered his support and that of his colleagues to Harris in an awkward press conference that did not generate any visual or audible enthusiasm from others. During that press conference, Schumer bizarrely asserted that the process had played out “from the grassroots bottom up,” despite the fact that not a single voter cast a ballot for Harris as the top of the ticket Democrat.

“We are here today to throw our support behind Vice President Kamala Harris,” Schumer excitedly announced, clapping his hands. No one else applauded, prompting Schumer to add, “I’m clapping. You don’t have to.”

Chuck Schumer just had a humiliating Jeb Bush moment He says “we are here today to throw our support behind Kamala!” *nobody claps* So he starts awkwardly clapping Oofpic.twitter.com/uh7Ffqap4d — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 23, 2024

“Vice President Harris secured a majority of delegates. Today in Wisconsin and across America, we begin our next chapter, and it will be our best yet. Vice President Harris will beat Donald Trump and become the next President of the United States of America,” Schumer continued, wagging his finger asking, “Applause?”

When no one clapped, Schumer smiled and quickly moved on.

TOUGH CROWD, CHUCK! Nobody likes Kamala. pic.twitter.com/it0lukrw7A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

Schumer’s claims of high enthusiasm come as a July 21 poll found that just 37 percent of respondents said Harris should be the Democrat nominee in place of Biden. Another 35 percent, said “someone else,” and over a quarter, 27 percent, said they are “not sure.” That also coincided with a survey from the Economist/YouGov, which found a plurality of U.S. adults saying Harris is “less likely to win the presidential election” than Biden.