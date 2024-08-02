A Facebook page dedicated to promoting Vice President Kamala Harris (D)’s 2024 presidential campaign sought to address controversy over Harris’s ethnicity by highlighting Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH)’s biracial family.

The page, called “Ridin’ With Kamala” and branded as a “project of Occupy Democrats” — a far-left movement, posted a meme that said, “Fun Fact: Some people are both Indian and Black. Some are both Indian and White. Hope this helps!”

Vance is pictured with his wife, Usha, and their two children. Vance and Usha Vance met as law students at Yale University.

The post came after former President Donald Trump was asked if Harris, the 2024 Democrat presidential nominee, was a “DEI hire” at a National Association of Black Journalists convention hosted in Chicago this week.

Trump said about Harris,

I’ve known her a long time indirectly, not directly very much. And she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black, until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black, and, now, she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black. But you know what? I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t. Because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn and she went, she became a black person.”

WATCH: Former President Trump on whether Kamala Harris is a "DEI hire:" "I didn't know she was Black, I thought she was Indian." What do you think of these comments? pic.twitter.com/hu5MO5NmI7 — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) August 1, 2024

Harris was referred to in 2016 and 2017 by multiple news outlets as the “first Indian-American US senator.”

