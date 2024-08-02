Trump Reveals He ‘Agreed’ to Debate Harris with ‘Full Arena Audience’

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he had “agreed” to debate Vice President Kamala Harris in a presidential debate in September.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he agreed to debate Harris in a debate hosted by Fox News on September 4th. The debate will also be moderated by Fox News’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

“I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th,” Trump wrote. “The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest.”

“The FoxNews Debate will be held in the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, at a site in an area to be determined,” Trump continued. “The Moderators of the Debate will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, and the Rules will be similar to the Rules of my Debate with Sleepy Joe, who has been treated horribly by his Party — BUT WITH A FULL ARENA AUDIENCE!”

Harris previously agreed to debate Trump, stating that Trump had agreed to a September 10 debate but he was “backpedaling.”

During an interview that aired on Fox News on Monday evening, Trump was questioned about whether he would debate Harris. The former president eventually answered that the “answer is yes” he would “probably end up debating” the vice president.