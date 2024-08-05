Former President Donald Trump could take the state of Michigan if Arab Muslim voters in the state — who are openly disillusioned with the Biden-Harris administration — stay home, Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers (R) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Rogers explained that there are about 300,000 voting Arab Muslims in Michigan, describing it as a “very important bloc to the Democrats.”

“And Democrats’ coalitions in Michigan are falling apart,” he said, highlighting autoworkers, black males, and Muslim voters.

“I met with, you know, 40 leaders of that community,” he said of the Arab Muslim coalition. “And listen, I’m pro-Israel, and also they don’t like that, but, they have a saying. One of the guys told me it’s better to be stabbed in the face than stabbed in the back, and they feel that Joe Biden told them one thing, and then did another on this Israel thing, he said.

LISTEN:

“And same with my likely opponent — did the same thing. … Maybe that’s why they’re doing it. Because folks have said, ‘We’re not for Joe Biden or Harris.’ … She’s kind of stapled to his leg on all of these policies. … I think they’re — that coalition’s trouble for them anyway, because Harris is at the top, and I don’t think their vice presidential pick is going to make much of a difference for them,” Roger said, adding greater perspective to this problem by pointing out that “113,000 of the Muslim Arabs went to the polls in February on a cold February day in Michigan and voted uncommitted.

“That’s a level of intensity. If just ten percent do what they said they were going to do … which was not vote, that’s a bigger margin than Trump won in Michigan in 2016,” he said. “That’s why that’s so important.”

Host Mike Slater noted that would be a “game-changing margin,” to which Rogers said, “Yeah, absolutely. That’s why Michigan becomes, it takes on this kind of new, new flavor of, hey, Republicans can win.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.