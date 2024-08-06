Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton Praise Radical-Left Tim Walz as VP Pick

Former President Barack Obama and twice failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton released statements praising Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pick on Tuesday after she announced her selection of radical-left Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly hand-picked Walz as her running mate, allying herself with the most far-left choice among those on her short list. She is expected to introduce the Midwestern governor, former U.S. Army non-commissioned officer, and union supporter at a rally Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. Then they will begin a tour of key battleground states.

Obama called Walz an “ideal partner” for Harris, and appeared to make a veiled stab at former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH).

the statement from Obama and ex-First Lady Michelle Obama said:

When a presidential candidate chooses a running mate, it says a lot about who they are and what kind of president they’ll be. Do they pick someone inexperienced and polarizing who will deepen our divisions? Or do they pick someone with the judgment to make tough decisions, and the character to believe that every voice counts and everyone deserves an equal chance?

“By selecting Tim Walz to be her vice president from a pool of outstanding Democrats, Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner — and made it clear exactly what she stands for,” they continued:

Governor Walz doesn’t just have the experience to be vice president, he has the values and the integrity to make us proud. As governor, Tim helped families and businesses recover from the pandemic, established paid family leave, guaranteed the right to an abortion, and put common sense gun safety measures in place to keep communities safe. But Tim’s signature is his ability to talk like a human being and treat everyone with decency and respect — not all that surprising considering the fact that he served in the National Guard for 24 years and worked as a high school social studies teacher and football coach before being elected to Congress. Like Vice President Harris, Governor Walz believes that government works to serve us. Not just some of us, but all of us. That’s what makes him an outstanding governor, and that’s what will make him an even better vice president, ready on day one. Michelle and I couldn’t be happier for Tim and Gwen, their family, and our country.

I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket. From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can. He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this. pic.twitter.com/gH32Xq1Nco — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2024

Clinton posted to X saying she is “thrilled” by Harris’s decision to make Walz her running mate.

“I’m thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket. From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he’s about doing good in all the ways you can,” she wrote. “He’ll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let’s go win this.”

This was Minnesota under Gov Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/6CCbhyOPca — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

Walz, who has an extreme far-left record, announced his support for Harris a day after President Joe Biden ended his candidacy last month despite being the presumptive Democrat presidential nominee.

Walz, 60, the 41st governor of Minnesota, has been in office since 2019.