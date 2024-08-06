Priorities: Biden Admin to Eliminate Plastic Cutlery in Move to Save the Planet

The Biden administration will reportedly phase out the use of plastic cutlery in all federal departments to combat “climate change.”

The administration announced the plan in July as part of its “Mobilizing Federal Action on Plastic Pollution: Progress, Principles, and Priorities,” per the New York Post.

“The President is committed to taking ambitious actions… to end plastic pollution and is calling upon the global community to do the same, with the goal to reduce the global production and consumption of virgin plastics,” the White House said.

The White House said that it will eliminate single-use plastics like “plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery and disposable plastic bags.” The order came after a previous executive order reducing the sale of single-use plastics on public lands.

“[T]he Biden-Harris Administration is announcing a new goal to phase out federal procurement of single-use plastics from food service operations, events, and packaging by 2027, and from all federal operations by 2035,” the White House said. “Meeting the new goal… will further agencies’ obligations under the [previous] Executive Order.”

The administration did grant an exception in cases of “national security.”

“The head of an agency may exempt particular agency activities and related personnel, resources, and facilities from the provisions of this order when it is in the interest of national security, to protect intelligence sources and methods from unauthorized disclosure, or where necessary to protect undercover law enforcement operations from unauthorized disclosure,” the White House said.

Some Republican lawmakers called the order “laughable” and “absurd.”

“The world’s on fire and he’s worried about plastic forks,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) told the Daily Mail.

“It’s more messaging and ridiculousness, and it’s a direct shot to that whole industry,’” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). “It’s also clearly not where everybody is. It’s going to raise costs for a lot of folks so it seems to be just irrelevant on deficit issues.”

