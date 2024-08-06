The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) praised Vice President Kamala Harris’s selection of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) as her running mate.

In a post on X, the organization that includes members such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), wrote that Harris’s selection of Walz showed “the world the DSA” and its “allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored.”

“Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored,” the group wrote. “Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and unions to realign the labor movement to support Palestinian liberation.”

Harris choosing Walz as a running mate has shown the world that DSA and our allies on the left are a force that cannot be ignored. Through collective action, DSA and the US left more broadly have made it clear that change is needed. DSA members organized in our workplaces and… — DSA (@DemSocialists) August 6, 2024

The post from the group comes hours after Harris revealed that she was “proud” to pick radical leftist Walz to be her running mate.

Prior to Harris’s selection of Walz, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) was believed to be a potential contender to serve as her running mate. However, there were reports that people in the Democrat Party opposed Shapiro as Harris’s running mate owing to his pro-Israel views.

Walz has previously signed a bill requiring schools in Minnesota to stock boys’ bathrooms with period products.

The Minnesota governor has also signed a bill allowing roughly 77,000 eligible illegal aliens to receive driver’s licenses. Minnesota has also offered eligible illegal aliens in the state free college tuition, under Walz’s administration.

Walz also previously signed a bill making Minnesota a sanctuary state, and allowing minors to go through sex changes.