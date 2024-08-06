Nick Adams, men’s activist and sensation on X, told Breitbart News that former President Donald Trump gave “the ultimate alpha male response” to being shot during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, adding that what Trump displayed on the day of the assassination attempt “is exactly the kind of strength that we need in the President of the United States.”

“What really moved me was his reaction,” Adams said of seeing former President Trump stand up after surviving the July 13 assassination attempt. He spoke with Breitbart News at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

“When I saw his instincts, when I saw a man get up, jacket slightly askew — seeing a man who’s always so perfectly dressed, and so immaculately presented, to see him in that disheveled moment, and with blood on him, and he’s pumping his fist in defiance, I gotta tell you — I loved it. It was unbelievable,” he continued.

Adams went on to say, “That’s the ultimate alpha male response. It’s the ultimate hero response. It is exactly the kind of strength that we need in the President of the United States — exactly the kind of strength we need to deal with our enemies, both foreign and domestic.”

“I was watching the rally, and I saw it happen, Alana, and I gotta tell you, an alpha male never cries, but something was in my eyes. I was very upset,” he said of his reaction to seeing the assassination attempt unfold on live television.

Adams also said President Trump is “literally taking bullets for us, fighting for us” when he could be “on Capri or the Amalfi Coast right now.”

“I’ve always loved this guy,” he added. “I think that he is an American icon. I think he’s a Churchillian, transformational, once-in-a-century type leader. And it’s just tragic to me that 30 percent of the population just can’t see it or refuse to see it.”