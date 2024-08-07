Creepy Tim Walz Reposts Internet Sex Joke, Based on Hoax, to Attack JD Vance

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) proudly posted his crude sexual joke about Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on Tuesday, shortly after he used it in his introductory speech as Kamala Harris’s running mate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As Breitbart News noted:

“I can’t wait to debate the guy,” Walz said, to cheers. Then he added: “That is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.” The crowd roared with laughter. “You see what I did there?” he said, clearly aware of the joke. The joke refers to a meme that claims Vance had sex with a couch, based on a fake citation from his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

Despite the fact that Breitbart News and others highlighted Walz’s use of the sex joke, he repeated it proudly on social media.

Like all regular people in America’s heartland, JD Vance studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and wrote a bestseller trashing that community. Come on. I can’t wait to debate the guy—that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/4orv0v2xTZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

The left-wing HuffPost was thrilled. “Tim Walz Hits JD Vance With A Jaw-Dropping ‘Couch’ Burn,” it reported.

The Democratic ticket has some real — not imagined — sexual controversy in its background.

Vice President Kamala Harris began her political career as the girlfriend of California power broker Willie Brown, who was married at the time; her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, was recently exposed as having had an affair with the family nanny during his first marriage. Emhoff recently admitted the affair but has not said whether the nanny became pregnant, as reported.

